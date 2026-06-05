Kay Lee Ray Returns To The Ring With Surprise Victory At Pro Wrestling EVE

Kay Lee Ray is back in action following her WWE departure, making a surprise appearance at Pro Wrestling EVE's event in London on Friday night.

Competing under her well-known KLR identity once again, the former Alba Fyre answered an open challenge issued by Molly Spartan. The Scottish star wasted little time making an impact, picking up the win after connecting with her trademark Swanton in her first match since leaving WWE.

The segment featured a brief tease before Ray's arrival. Abi Cartwright entered first as "Abi Fyre," seemingly stepping up to face Spartan, only for EVE to reveal the real surprise moments later when Kay Lee Ray made her entrance to a huge reaction from the crowd.

Commentary highlighted Ray's long-standing connection to the promotion and her influence on the women's wrestling scene.

"Anyone who is anyone in women’s professional wrestling has stepped through those ropes," commentary said. "Legends, pioneers, women in the beginning of their careers, women making a name for themselves, nobody has ever personified Pro Wrestling Eve more than Kay Lee F***ing Ray , and she is back home."

The return had been heavily rumored in recent weeks, and the audience response reflected just how anticipated the moment was. AEW star Will Ospreay, who plays an active role behind the scenes with Pro Wrestling EVE, later shared footage of the crowd's reaction to Ray's entrance on social media.

Ray's appearance marks her first match since being released by WWE in April as part of the company's post-WrestleMania roster cuts. During her WWE tenure, she competed across NXT UK, NXT, and the main roster. Among her accomplishments was a historic reign as NXT UK Women's Champion that lasted nearly two years, as well as capturing the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship alongside Isla Dawn.

Prior to her departure, she had been appearing on SmackDown as part of Chelsea Green's "Secret Hervice" faction.

With her first post-WWE match now in the books, Kay Lee Ray has officially returned to the independent wrestling scene, beginning the next chapter of her career with a victory in front of a passionate London crowd.