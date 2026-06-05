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PRODUCE Wrestling PPVs To Stream On AEW’s MyAEW Platform

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 05, 2026
PRODUCE Wrestling PPVs To Stream On AEW’s MyAEW Platform

PRODUCE Wrestling has secured a distribution home for its upcoming supercard events, with the promotion announcing that all future pay-per-view shows will stream through AEW’s MyAEW platform.

A new press release confirmed that PRODUCE events will be available via the MyAEW app and website, beginning with the company's debut show. The agreement also covers upcoming editions of the series, including events curated by AEW's Lee Moriarty and NJPW's Rocky Romero.

PRODUCE founder and creative director Adam Abdalla expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, highlighting a shared philosophy between the promotion and AEW President Tony Khan.

"We’re honored to bring PRODUCE PPVs to MyAEW. Like Tony Khan, we believe in the artistic spirit of professional wrestlers. I couldn’t think of a better partner to share our unique vision for the sport with the best fans in the world," Abdalla stated.

Founded by Abdalla, PRODUCE aims to present wrestler-driven events with unique creative direction. The promotion's first event, Volume 1: The Octopus, is scheduled for June 29 at Pioneer Works in Brooklyn, New York.

The inaugural card will be headlined by former ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham taking on Japanese standout Fuminori Abe. Several notable names from AEW, NJPW, and the independent scene have also been announced for upcoming events, including Deonna Purrazzo, Zack Sabre Jr., Mance Warner, Steph De Lander, and others.

The current PRODUCE schedule includes:

• PRODUCE: Volume 1 – The Octopus (June 29, Brooklyn, New York)

• PRODUCE: Volume 2 – TAIGASTYLE (July 16, Jersey City, New Jersey)

• PRODUCE Presents PRODUIT: An Afternoon Special (July 26, Montreal, Quebec)

• PRODUCE: Volume 3 – Azúcar (August 3, Brooklyn, New York)

• PRODUCE, Segunda Caida & ACTION Present DEAN: Sunday School (September 13, Jersey City, New Jersey)

• PRODUCE: Volume 4 – Janelasus Rex! (September 13, Jersey City, New Jersey)

The announcement further expands the content available through MyAEW, the streaming platform launched by AEW in partnership with Kiswe earlier this year. The service was created to give fans access to live and on-demand AEW-related programming outside the United States and Canada.


If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.



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