Cody Rhodes Set For Next Undisputed WWE Championship Defense

Friday’s WWE SmackDown in Bologna, Italy featured a major announcement regarding the Undisputed WWE Championship, as Cody Rhodes agreed to grant Gunther another title opportunity following the controversial outcome of their clash at Clash in Italy.

After feeling robbed of victory due to a referee error at last weekend’s premium live event, Gunther kicked off SmackDown demanding another chance at Rhodes and insisting that justice be served. The former World Heavyweight Champion argued that the official failed to notice his foot was clearly on the bottom rope during the decisive moment of the match, a mistake that allowed Rhodes to escape with the championship.

Rhodes responded by accepting Gunther’s challenge, setting up a rematch for the Undisputed WWE Championship on the June 19 edition of SmackDown in Kansas City, Missouri. This time, however, there will be an added twist. Gunther has been given the authority to choose the match stipulation, though he will not reveal his decision until next week’s show.

The confrontation between Rhodes and Gunther also saw Sami Zayn enter the discussion, hinting that he may have championship aspirations of his own. Despite Zayn’s involvement in the segment, WWE confirmed that the June 19 title match will remain a one-on-one encounter.

The rematch comes after Rhodes narrowly retained his title at Clash in Italy, with the disputed finish making it clear that the rivalry was far from over. Now, with a stipulation yet to be announced and tensions continuing to rise, the championship picture on SmackDown is set to become even more unpredictable.

The June 19 episode is one of three remaining SmackDown broadcasts before WWE heads to Saudi Arabia for Night of Champions on June 27. The final SmackDown before the event, airing June 26, will be taped in advance from London, England.