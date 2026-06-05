WWE King And Queen Of The Ring Semifinal Spots Secured On SmackDown

Dominik Mysterio and Raquel Rodriguez punched their tickets to the semifinal round of WWE's King and Queen of the Ring tournaments during Friday's SmackDown taping in Bologna, Italy.

Spoilers from the event reveal that both Judgment Day members emerged victorious in their respective Fatal Four-Way contests. Mysterio secured a major win over Damian Priest, Trick Williams, and Bron Breakker to advance in the men's tournament, while Rodriguez overcame Bayley, Jacy Jayne, and Kiana James in the women's bracket.

Rodriguez's next challenge will be a semifinal showdown against IYO SKY. The opposite side of the Queen of the Ring bracket will continue to take shape across next week's episodes of Raw and SmackDown, with Liv Morgan, Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss, Chelsea Green, Sol Ruca, Lyra Valkyria, Charlotte Flair, and Jade Cargill all still vying for a place in the final.

On the men's side, Mysterio faces perhaps his toughest test yet as he prepares to meet Oba Femi in the semifinals. The other half of the King of the Ring bracket remains packed with contenders including Seth Rollins, Je'Von Evans, Talla Tonga, Ricky Saints, Jey Uso, LA Knight, Royce Keys, and Finn Balor.

The King and Queen of the Ring tournaments will conclude at WWE Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia on June 27. The winners of both tournaments will earn championship opportunities at SummerSlam.