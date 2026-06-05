The Rock Declines Invitation To UFC White House Event

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will not be attending the UFC event set to take place on the White House South Lawn on June 14, according to a report from Vanity Fair. The outlet cited a source close to Johnson who confirmed that he has declined the invitation.

The report also stated that representatives for Adam Sandler, Jared Leto, and Mario Lopez confirmed that they would not be attending the event. Vanity Fair noted that representatives for other invited celebrities either declined to comment or did not respond to requests for clarification. The White House and UFC also reportedly did not provide comment regarding the guest list.

Details surrounding the celebrity invitations first emerged during a recent interview with UFC CEO Dana White conducted by TIME. According to the report, White's invite list included Tom Brady, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Jared Leto, Guy Ritchie, Adam Sandler, Jason Statham, and Mario Lopez.

TIME further reported that approximately 1,200 of the estimated 4,300 available seats have been designated for active duty military personnel. The remaining tickets are expected to be divided among the White House, UFC, and UFC's parent company, TKO Group Holdings. In addition, a large public viewing event is reportedly planned for the nearby Ellipse, where attendance could reach 85,000 people. The weekend festivities are also expected to include a performance by the Zac Brown Band the evening before the event.

At this stage, the following invited celebrities have reportedly confirmed they will not attend:

• Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

• Adam Sandler

• Jared Leto

• Mario Lopez

Lopez's representative told HuffPost that although he had been invited, he would be unable to attend because of work commitments. Meanwhile, the attendance status of Tom Brady, Guy Ritchie, and Jason Statham remains unclear.

The event, being promoted as UFC Freedom 250, is scheduled for June 14, which coincides with President Donald Trump's 80th birthday. The card is expected to feature a lightweight championship clash between Ilia Topuria and Justin Gaethje in the main event. Dana White has also stated that the UFC will cover the costs associated with staging the event.