WWE Planning Special Merchandise For Austin 3:16 And nWo 30th Anniversaries

WWE is reportedly preparing to celebrate two of the most memorable moments in professional wrestling history with a new wave of anniversary merchandise.

According to WrestleVotes Radio through Fightful Select, WWE has plans in place to mark the 30th anniversary of "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's legendary King of the Ring victory and the birth of the iconic Austin 3:16 catchphrase. The historic promo took place on June 23, 1996, and remains one of the defining moments of Austin's rise to superstardom.

The company is also expected to commemorate another landmark event from 1996, Hulk Hogan's shocking heel turn and formation of the nWo at WCW Bash at the Beach on July 7. The report notes that WWE intends to celebrate both anniversaries through a combination of exclusive merchandise, collectible art prints, and dedicated social media campaigns highlighting their lasting impact on the wrestling industry.

Meanwhile, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes recently weighed in on WWE merchandise sales and singled out one superstar he believes has become a surprising powerhouse.

Speaking on ESPN's Unsportsmanlike ahead of Clash in Italy, Rhodes praised Danhausen's popularity and suggested the fan favorite has become one of the company's biggest merchandise movers.

"What do we think about Danhausen? I don't know where I stand on him yet. I don't know," Rhodes admitted. "He's part of the crew that [signs] 8 x 10s early in the day, we do a stack of them. It's a small crew that do these, we sell them up at the stands, and now he has a stack and it sits next to my stack. And so, we've had a couple of moments where we sat next to each other.

"I don't have the best read on 'Very Nice, Very Evil, Very Rich' [yet], I don't know enough about [it], but I do think it's safe to say Danhausen is one of the most popular people in all of WWE at the moment, and I don't really see it stopping," he added. "He overtook the merch game. There's all kinds of market confusion because the WWE Shop website has a thing that people actually believe. But I'll tell you right now who's the king of the merch game, it's Danhausen."

While WWE looks back at two of the most influential moments of the Monday Night War era, the company is also seeing new stars carve out their own place with fans, particularly when it comes to merchandise sales and audience engagement.