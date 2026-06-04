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Mick Foley Reportedly Eyeing One Final Match In AEW

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 04, 2026
Mick Foley Reportedly Eyeing One Final Match In AEW

Mick Foley may not be finished inside the ring just yet.

According to a new report from WrestleVotes Radio and Fightful Select, sources within AEW believe Foley has already decided that he wants to wrestle one final match, with the expectation being that it would take place under the AEW banner.

The report added that AEW President Tony Khan would reportedly be very interested in booking the WWE Hall of Famer if he is medically cleared to compete.

Foley recently discussed the possibility of returning to action during an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, where he acknowledged that any comeback would need to be carefully planned due to concerns about head injuries.

Reflecting on the idea of stepping back into the ring, Foley explained that he would need to avoid situations that could result in trauma to the head, though he still believes he has one more memorable performance left in him if the circumstances are right.

“I think that clearly if I had a match, it would have to be a match that would avoid trauma to the head. Luckily, there’s a whole lot of me to traumatize below the neck. So I think I have one last good match in me. I just believe, all the stars would have to align. All the stars would have to align. It would have to make sense.”

While nothing has been officially announced, the comments and reports have fueled speculation that Foley could eventually make a surprise return for one final bout. Whether that opportunity comes to fruition may depend on medical clearance and finding the right storyline that justifies bringing one of wrestling's most beloved legends back into the ring.


If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.



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