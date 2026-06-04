Dark Side Of The Ring Season 7 Trailer Reveals Star Studded Lineup And Major Stories

Dark Side of the Ring is preparing to return with its seventh season, and the newly released trailer suggests VICE TV is aiming for one of the series' most ambitious runs yet.

The latest season is set to debut on July 7 at 9 p.m. ET with a special two episode premiere. Alongside the announcement, VICE unveiled the first trailer, giving viewers an early glimpse at the stories and personalities that will be featured throughout the season.

The preview opens with a memorable quote from wrestling veteran Jeff Jarrett, who reflects on the impact of fame by stating, “They say fame changes folks, but the reality is it doesn’t change folks, it reveals folks.”

From there, the trailer quickly shifts into darker territory, highlighting the controversial and often tragic stories that have become synonymous with the series. One of the standout moments features Jim Cornette delivering a chilling remark: “You’re not supposed to hang people.”

Several well known figures from across the wrestling industry make appearances throughout the footage, including Eddie Kingston, Samoa Joe, Tony Khan, and Scott Steiner, giving the upcoming season a star studded feel.

Among the featured stories will be an extensive three part exploration of TNA Wrestling and Jarrett's role in the promotion's history. The season will also spotlight the lives and careers of Paul Orndorff, Ray Traylor, Missy Hyatt, Zach Gowen, and The Renegade. Another episode will revisit the infamous match between Necro Butcher and Samoa Joe, a bout that remains one of wrestling's most talked about and brutal encounters.

The trailer emphasizes the emotional and chaotic storytelling that has helped make Dark Side of the Ring a standout wrestling documentary series. With compelling personalities, controversial moments, and some of wrestling's most unforgettable stories, Season 7 appears ready to continue the show's tradition of exploring the industry's most fascinating and troubling chapters.