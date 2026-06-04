Braun Strowman Says WWE Return Is Possible Under The Right Conditions

Former WWE star Braun Strowman has made it clear that his focus is currently on opportunities outside the wrestling world, but he is not completely closing the door on a future return to the ring.

Speaking on the Battleground Podcast, Strowman discussed how his career has evolved since departing WWE in 2025. One of his biggest projects is hosting USA Network's Everything on the Menu, a role he says allows fans to see the person behind the larger than life "Monster Among Men" character.

Despite enjoying success in television and other business ventures, Strowman admitted that a wrestling comeback remains a possibility under the right circumstances. During the conversation, he even named Oba Femi as a potential opponent he would be interested in facing.

“(If) money’s right, I’m down to do about anything. I’ll try anything twice to make sure I don’t like it. But hey, yeah, that’s what I said. You want to back that Brinks truck up, dump some gold bullion on my porch? I’ll come whip that young kid’s (Oba Femi) a** real quick. It didn’t look like it took Brock too much to do it this last weekend.”

Strowman also offered praise for Femi, highlighting the impressive performances that have helped establish him as one of WWE's fastest rising stars.

“Don’t get me wrong, Oba’s very impressive, all goofing aside and stuff like that. The kids got a hell of a future in front of them and stuff like that. He’s quite the specimen and stuff like that. And like I said, if WWE pull their head out of there, you know what? And have some common sense, we can make a lot of money. But that is what it is. Business is business. I’m enjoying the hell out of being the host of the number one food television show on cable television, Everything on the Menu”

While his schedule has shifted away from wrestling, Strowman acknowledged that there are aspects of the industry he still misses.

“I miss the ring. Don’t get me wrong, I miss being in the ring, I miss being in the locker room with the boys, I miss the pop, I miss the fans. I don’t miss the politics and the bull crap that comes along with it. They can still over there and argue and do all that stuff.”

Since leaving WWE, Strowman has expanded into several entertainment and business ventures. Alongside his hosting duties on Everything on the Menu, he also teamed up with Magilla Entertainment to launch Meat Castle Media, a production company focused on developing new projects.

Although he remains busy outside the squared circle, Strowman continues to keep a close eye on WWE programming and has regularly shared his thoughts on top stars and major storylines. His recent comments suggest that while retirement is not currently on the table, any return would need to make sense both creatively and financially.