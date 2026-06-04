Maple Leaf Pro Announces First Matches For June Mayhem TV Tapings

Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling has confirmed the first matches for its upcoming Mayhem television tapings, which are set to take place at St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario, on June 12 and 13. The episodes will later air on TSN across Canada.

The opening night of tapings on June 12 will feature a championship clash as Stu Grayson puts the interim Canadian Championship on the line against Jonathan Gresham. Also announced for the card is a singles bout between Evil Uno and Rohan Raja.

The following evening, June 13, the Canadian Women’s Championship will be defended when reigning champion Gisele Shaw meets Dani Luna in a highly anticipated title contest.

Veteran broadcasters Mauro Ranallo and Don Callis will handle commentary duties for both nights of action.

Several additional names have also been promoted for the tapings, including Psycho Mike, Alice Crowley, PCO, El Reverso, Michael Allen Richard Clark, Johnny TV, Billy Gunn, Rhino, and Jay Lethal.

Currently announced matches for Maple Leaf Pro Mayhem are as follows:

June 12

• Interim Canadian Championship: Stu Grayson (c) vs. Jonathan Gresham

• Evil Uno vs. Rohan Raja

June 13

• Canadian Women’s Championship: Gisele Shaw (c) vs. Dani Luna

Maple Leaf Pro is expected to reveal additional matches and appearances in the lead-up to the two-night television event.