×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News WNS Stats Navigate up
RSS Feed

Maple Leaf Pro Announces First Matches For June Mayhem TV Tapings

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 04, 2026
Maple Leaf Pro Announces First Matches For June Mayhem TV Tapings

Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling has confirmed the first matches for its upcoming Mayhem television tapings, which are set to take place at St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario, on June 12 and 13. The episodes will later air on TSN across Canada.

The opening night of tapings on June 12 will feature a championship clash as Stu Grayson puts the interim Canadian Championship on the line against Jonathan Gresham. Also announced for the card is a singles bout between Evil Uno and Rohan Raja.

The following evening, June 13, the Canadian Women’s Championship will be defended when reigning champion Gisele Shaw meets Dani Luna in a highly anticipated title contest.

Veteran broadcasters Mauro Ranallo and Don Callis will handle commentary duties for both nights of action.

Several additional names have also been promoted for the tapings, including Psycho Mike, Alice Crowley, PCO, El Reverso, Michael Allen Richard Clark, Johnny TV, Billy Gunn, Rhino, and Jay Lethal.

Currently announced matches for Maple Leaf Pro Mayhem are as follows:

June 12

• Interim Canadian Championship: Stu Grayson (c) vs. Jonathan Gresham

• Evil Uno vs. Rohan Raja

June 13

• Canadian Women’s Championship: Gisele Shaw (c) vs. Dani Luna

Maple Leaf Pro is expected to reveal additional matches and appearances in the lead-up to the two-night television event.


If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.



↠ FOLLOW WNS ON INSTA ↞

⚡ Have Your Say...

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

AEW Collisi⁠on

Youngstown, Ohio

Jun. 6th 2026

#collision

AEW Dynamite

Cincinnati, Ohio

Jun. 10th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Cincinnati, Ohio

Jun. 11th 2026

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Providence, Rhode Island

Jun. 12th 2026

#smackdown

WWE Monday Night RA​W

Baltimore, Maryland

Jun. 15th 2026

#raw

AEW Dynamite

Sugar Land, Texas

Jun. 17th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Sugar Land, Texas

Jun. 17th 2026

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Kansas City, Missouri

Jun. 19th 2026

#smackdown

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy