AEW And NJPW Stars Announced For Debut PRODUCE Wrestling Event In Brooklyn

PRODUCE Wrestling is set to launch its inaugural event on June 29 at Pioneer Works in Brooklyn, New York, bringing together a mix of talent from across the independent scene, AEW, and NJPW.

Among the notable names announced for the debut show are AEW's Deonna Purrazzo and NJPW star Zack Sabre Jr., who will share the card with veterans and fan favorites including Amazing Red, Effy, and Mance Warner.

Headlining the event will be a clash between former ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham and respected Japanese competitor Fuminori Abe.

According to a statement released on the promotion's official website, the concept behind PRODUCE is unique in that each event is curated by an active professional wrestler.

"Each edition is co-produced (booked and curated) by an active professional wrestler, who co-headlines and helps construct the undercard to introduce new talent to a broader audience. Every show features a musical act or DJ chosen with the input of that edition's co-producer."

The promotion has also revealed that future events will be overseen by Lee Johnson and Rocky Romero, giving each show its own distinct creative identity.

The lineup for PRODUCE Wrestling 1: The Octopus includes:

• Jonathan Gresham vs. Fuminori Abe

• JCW Champion Charles Mason vs. Amazing Red

• Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Darian Bengston

• Deonna Purrazzo vs. Liiza Hall

• LaBron Kozone vs. Tracy Williams

• Dark Sheik, Emersyn Jayne & Gabby Forza vs. Janai Kai, Jordan Blade & Nixi XS

• Beastman & Mad Dog Connelly vs. Effy & Mance Warner

• Erick Stevens vs. Oni King