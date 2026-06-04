Sol Ruca Shares Backstage Advice Given To WWE Stars During In Ring Emergencies

Sol Ruca has shared an unusual piece of wrestling advice that she says many performers are aware of behind the scenes in WWE.

The newly crowned WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion recently spoke with TMZ Sports and was asked about some of the worst situations a wrestler can experience during a match. While wardrobe mishaps are common concerns, Ruca admitted that vomiting in the ring would rank among the most embarrassing and difficult scenarios a performer could face.

"I feel like the extreme would probably be throwing up as a disaster, or passing out. Something that a lot of us do encounter is wardrobe malfunctions, which is just not fun to deal with. But if we’re going extreme, I would say throwing up would be the worst.

"There is kind of a plan. I don’t know if it’s super well known, but I’ve heard from a few people that if you’re going to puke, you have to just get out of the ring and go under the ring. That’s what I’ve been told people have done before," Sol Ruca said.

Ruca has been riding a wave of momentum since capturing the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship from Becky Lynch at WWE Clash in Italy. Following that career defining victory, she has already begun looking ahead to future opponents.

Speaking with Elz the Witch, Ruca named Charlotte Flair as the superstar she most wants to face next in a singles match. Although the two currently compete on different brands, Ruca believes a one on one encounter with Flair would be the ideal next step in her career.

"So now that I’ve had my match, my dream match with IYO SKY, I would love to have more with her, but I think now I want to go against Charlotte Flair one-on-one," Sol Ruca said. "I know we’re on different brands as of right now. But I’ve seen her in the ring a few times in tag matches and other multi-person matches. We’ve never had that one-on-one moment and I think that is my next challenge I want to do."

While that singles showdown has yet to be announced, fans will not have to wait long to see the two stars share the ring. Ruca and Flair are set to compete in the opening round of the Queen of the Ring Tournament, where they will also face Lyra Valkyria and Jade Cargill in a high stakes Fatal Four Way Match.