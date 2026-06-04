LA Knight Teases Untold Story Behind Brock Lesnar’s Royal Rumble Elimination

LA Knight has hinted that there is much more to the story behind Brock Lesnar’s elimination from the 2026 WWE Royal Rumble than fans may realize.

Speaking on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, Knight reflected on the memorable moment when he and Cody Rhodes worked together to send Lesnar over the top rope during the match. While the elimination appeared straightforward on television, Knight suggested that events unfolded differently behind the scenes than originally intended.

“I did (Eliminate Brock Lesnar). I’ll tell that story someday, but it feels too new and fresh to me. But I’ll just say things went differently than they were supposed to.”

The elimination took place as Jey Uso was making his entrance as the 25th participant in the Royal Rumble. Video captured by fans at ringside appeared to show Lesnar communicating with both Rhodes and Knight before they quickly moved to eliminate him. The footage fueled speculation among fans about whether the spot was improvised or altered in real time.

Although Knight chose not to reveal the details, his comments suggest there is an untold backstage story connected to one of the Royal Rumble's most talked about moments.

Elsewhere in the interview, Knight was asked about another long standing mystery surrounding his WWE presentation, specifically the hand gesture that has become synonymous with his character.

While he declined to fully explain its meaning, Knight indicated there is a personal story behind it and promised fans will eventually learn the truth.

“It’s a secret, and I’ll tell it in a few years. That it’s a very easy-to-decode secret that’s right in front of everybody’s eyes, but at the same time… So I used to come out and do this when I’d hit the buckle, but then I saw I was always thinking like someday I’m going to be in WWE, so I was always working that way, and I didn’t want to do anything that seemed like something somebody else was doing,” LA Knight said.

Knight went on to explain that he wanted a unique signature gesture and actively avoided anything that could be mistaken for another wrestler’s trademark pose.

“So then AJ started doing this, and I was like, ‘Close, can’t do it.’ And I was like well, what can I do? I can’t just do this, that’s Austin, whatever. I was like, well, what else can I do? And I started thinking like different hand signs and stuff, and I’m looking at sign language, and I’m like, no, that sucks. Then at some point I found something where I was like, oh, I think I kind of like that, and I started kind of doing it a little bit, and I was like, I’m gonna stick with that,” LA Knight continued.

The gesture eventually caught on with fans, becoming one of the most recognizable parts of his entrance and character presentation.

“I started doing it, and then I started noticing people out there doing it, and I was like, yeah, I think we’re good, I think we’re good with this. Eventually, I’ll tell the story, but it says something there, it says something that links me to my past,” he concluded.

While Knight kept both stories largely under wraps, his comments have already sparked curiosity among fans eager to learn what really happened during Lesnar’s Royal Rumble exit and the hidden meaning behind one of WWE’s most popular hand gestures.