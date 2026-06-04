WWE Interested In Signing TNA World Champion Mike Santana

TNA World Champion Mike Santana could soon become one of the most talked about free agents in professional wrestling, as his current deal with TNA Wrestling is reportedly approaching its end.
According to recent reports, Santana's contract is expected to expire in July, placing increased attention on his future. WWE has previously shown interest in the former tag team standout, and with his deal nearing completion, speculation regarding a potential move has intensified.
Additional reports indicate that Santana has supporters within WWE, including at least one member of the company's main roster who is said to be advocating for him internally. Beyond his in-ring abilities, Santana has reportedly earned a strong reputation throughout the industry for his professionalism and work ethic, qualities that could make him an attractive addition to WWE.
At this stage, there is no indication of which WWE brand Santana would join if an agreement is reached. However, WWE is reportedly interested in bringing him directly onto the main roster, with hopes of having him featured before the end of the year should negotiations prove successful.
With free agency potentially on the horizon and WWE continuing to monitor the situation, Santana's next move could become one of the more intriguing stories to watch in the coming months.
There is interest from the WWE side in acquiring Mike Santana, @WrestleVotes Radio on @FightfulSelect has learned., Fightful Wrestling (@Fightful) June 4, 2026
WWE would like him on the main roster by the end of the year if they land him.
Full details are now available for Select subscribers. pic.twitter.com/NcB05SbA5R
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