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WWE Reportedly Facing Internal Concerns Over Liv Morgan And Dominik Mysterio Booking

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 04, 2026
WWE Reportedly Facing Internal Concerns Over Liv Morgan And Dominik Mysterio Booking

WWE is reportedly dealing with some internal dissatisfaction regarding the creative direction of both Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio following WrestleMania 42.

During a recent edition of WrestleVotes Radio, it was revealed that there has been criticism behind the scenes over how the two stars have been utilized in recent weeks.

Regarding Morgan, the report stated that WWE initially planned for her to remain involved in a storyline opposite Stephanie Vaquer. Those plans were reportedly altered after Vaquer suffered an injury, leaving Morgan without a consistent spotlight on Monday Night RAW. Despite her reduced presence, sources indicated that WWE expects Morgan to become a much more prominent figure on the red brand in the coming weeks, regardless of when Vaquer returns to action.

As for Mysterio, WrestleVotes noted that his limited in-ring appearances have not been linked to any concerns surrounding his performance. Instead, the situation is believed to stem from WWE's current creative focus. While the company has continued to feature him in character-driven segments and storyline developments, significant wrestling opportunities have reportedly been scarce of late.

The report added that Mysterio's involvement is expected to grow as WWE continues building toward TripleMania, with plans for him to play a larger role moving forward.


If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.



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