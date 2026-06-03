Logan Paul Admits He Owes CM Punk An Apology After Devastating Injury

Logan Paul has a new perspective on triceps injuries after suffering one himself, and it has even prompted him to admit he misjudged CM Punk when the former WWE Champion went through a similar ordeal.

Speaking on the June 3 edition of the IMPAULSIVE podcast, Paul reflected on the serious injury he recently sustained and revealed that he now understands why Punk was sidelined for so long following his own torn triceps.

“When CM Punk tore his tricep I just thought he was a major pssy,” Paul said. “I cut a promo about it. I’m like, you tore your little tricep. I remember thinking the dude tore his tricep, how was he out for six months? How bad could it be? It’s a fcking tricep. It’s horrible.”

Paul explained that he completely tore his triceps tendon from the bone during a recent episode of WWE Raw. The injury was made worse by the fact that part of the bone came away with the tendon. At the time of the interview, he was less than a week removed from surgery.

According to Paul, the injury happened during a tag team match when a high impact collision put tremendous strain on his arm.

“A nearly 300-pound Dawkins comes flying over the ropes. He lands on me. My arm is flexed and trying to catch him landing on the ground, and too much weight, too much tension. I could feel the tendon snap off the elbow. It came from the bottom of the tricep. It detached here and in the shoulder. I’ve been injured so many times, I knew immediately.”

Despite the severity of the injury, Paul continued competing and informed Austin Theory what had happened while the match was still taking place.

“I said, ‘I tore my tricep.’ And he looks at me, we’re still working, and he looks at me, he’s like, ‘Are you f*cking serious?’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, yeah, yeah.’”

The situation nearly became even more uncomfortable after the match when Bron Breakker attempted to raise Paul’s arm in celebration.

“I go, ‘I hurt my arm, I hurt my arm, I hurt my arm.’ And he takes a second. I’m like, ‘Please careful, careful.’ And then he slowly raises it up and it was fine, but in that moment I was like, ‘Bro, my partner’s about to rip my fcking arm.’ It was the last move that I was a part of in the match. The last fcking thing. I hit this move right, I’m going home.”

Beyond the physical damage, Paul admitted the recovery period has taken a mental toll on him. Known for his confidence and energetic personality, he acknowledged that being forced to step away has been difficult to process.

“I’m gonna be honest with you guys, that and many other little things about this injury has put me in a pretty mentally stuck spot. It’s depressing, bro. I just don’t know how else to say it. And I’m not the depression guy. You guys know I’m pretty gung-ho and happy about life. Every day is a little better, but I’m struggling. I’ll be honest with you.”

Paul also expressed frustration over seeing his momentum alongside Austin Theory come to an abrupt stop just as he felt they were beginning to find their stride as a team.

“I felt like me and Austin had so much momentum and we were about to go on a generational tag team run. I’m in the best shape of my life ever. My whole business is firing on all cylinders. Everything is just firing. And then I’m just thrown this curveball during the last move of this match, and now the next six months of my life look drastically different, and I cannot see the silver lining yet.”

While disappointed by the setback, Paul said he has allowed himself a brief period to deal with the frustration before turning his full attention toward recovery.

“I need 7 to 14 days to be a sad, miserable complainer, and then I’m going to get on my horse and kick this recovery. We’re on day six out of surgery.”

Thankfully, his outlook is already starting to improve as he focuses on the positives and looks ahead to the future.

“When people ask me how I’m doing, at least now my response is, ‘I’m okay. I’m alive. Let’s start there.’ Basically the rest of my body’s healthy. I’m good. All things considered, God willing, it’s going to be okay.”

As for his WWE future, Paul remains convinced that his eventual comeback will be worth the wait.

“I know my return to the WWE will be glorious, like actually glorious. And I’m going to come back bigger and stronger than ever before and hopefully go on that generational run and become the superstar that I know I can be.”