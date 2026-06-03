Drew McIntyre Return Update Emerges Following WWE Absence

Drew McIntyre’s return to WWE television could be on the horizon after spending several weeks away from the spotlight.

The former WWE Champion has not appeared on programming since WrestleMania 42 Night One, where he battled Jacob Fatu in a hard-hitting Unsanctioned Match. His absence has sparked plenty of discussion among fans, with some questioning whether WWE has made the most of one of its top stars.

According to a recent WrestleVotes report, however, McIntyre’s time away from WWE may be coming to an end soon, with expectations that he will be back on television in the near future.

While fans wait for his return, McIntyre recently revisited one of the most personal rivalries of his career, his feud with CM Punk.

The two stars spent much of 2024 locked in a bitter war that culminated inside Hell in a Cell at WWE Bad Blood, where Punk ultimately secured the victory. Despite the rivalry being over, McIntyre made it clear that his feelings toward Punk have not changed.

Speaking on the Bobbycast podcast, McIntyre did not hold back when discussing his former rival.

“I just don’t have anyone I genuinely don’t like. Don’t have time for hate in my life. I don’t really hate him; I think he’s a piece of c**p. I don’t have time for haters. So I don’t really hate Punk, I just think he’s a piece of trash. He has a Charles Manson-like quality. The way he’s just able to convince people to do his bidding and love him.”

McIntyre also admitted he was surprised by the level of support Punk continued to receive from fans, even during events held in Scotland.

“They cheer Punk the other night… that kind of hurt. Even in Scotland. It just has that weird thing that certain people in history have. Dictators and the likes. The result of a couple of people that are really good at their job who genuinely don’t like each other… was what you saw in 2024.”

Although McIntyre remains off WWE television for now, the latest reports suggest his return is not far away, potentially setting the stage for another major chapter in the career of The Scottish Warrior.