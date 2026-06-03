Kane Praises The Undertaker’s Success Running AAA Creative

Kane has praised the work of his longtime storyline brother, saying he is impressed by the impact The Undertaker has already made behind the scenes in AAA following WWE’s takeover of the promotion.

Since stepping into a creative role with AAA, The Undertaker has been credited with helping guide the company's direction during its new WWE-backed era. The promotion generated major buzz last weekend when Ludwig Kaiser, competing as El Grande Americano, defeated Chad Gable's Original El Grande Americano in a highly praised mask vs. mask showdown at Noche de Los Grandes.

Speaking on Mostly Sports with Mark Titus and Brandon Walker, Kane could not hide his admiration for what Undertaker has accomplished.

“Man, it’s amazing. I’m so proud of him. He’s running AAA, which WWE bought, a Mexican promotion, and it’s super hot. I think it just shows how talented he is,” Kane said.

“He is the only person that could have made The Undertaker believable. Anybody else, they could have never pulled that. Well, his ability in wrestling transcends that even. Now he’s booking and running a company. As you said, hottest match of the year. The promotion is super hot. And I’m just really proud of what he’s doing.”

While The Undertaker has remained involved in the wrestling industry since retiring from active competition, Kane, whose real name is Glenn Jacobs, transitioned into politics and is currently serving his final term as Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee.

The momentum surrounding AAA continues to grow after the success of Noche de Los Grandes. Kaiser emerged victorious in the headline mask match and will continue using the El Grande Americano character moving forward. Attention now turns to AAA's biggest annual event, Triplemania, which is scheduled for September 11 in Las Vegas and September 13 in Mexico City.

Following the event, The Undertaker also shared his appreciation for fans who helped make the show a success.

“The atmosphere was electric. The world was watching. History was made,” Undertaker wrote. “To all those in attendance in Monterrey and for everyone who watched #AAANocheDeLosGrandes wherever you did…thank you for making it a truly epic night for @luchalibreaaa!”