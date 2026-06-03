Ryan Nemeth Seemingly Takes Aim At WWE Star Following Dramatic Body Transformation

Ryan Nemeth appears to have taken another swipe at CM Punk, posting a message on social media that many fans quickly interpreted as a reference to the former World Heavyweight Champion.

Although Nemeth never mentioned Punk by name, the timing of the post sparked immediate speculation. The comment came just days after fan-recorded footage of Punk working out circulated online, with many observers noting that he appeared significantly more muscular than during his most recent WWE appearances.

Nemeth wrote:

“I love that straight edge guys are like NOTHING! IS! EVER! GOING! IN! MY! BODY! EVER! except PEDs which I will be putting in my body actually very often now because I do steroids, but of course that does not break my sacred vow. I am more disciplined than you 🙂”

While Punk was not directly referenced, many fans on X quickly connected the remark to the WWE star due to the ongoing discussion surrounding his recent physique transformation.

Punk has been absent from WWE programming since the Raw following WrestleMania 42 on April 20. The Chicago native dropped the World Heavyweight Championship to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania before beginning what has been described as a planned break from television. Reports have indicated that he is expected back ahead of SummerSlam.

Conversation around Punk intensified after gym footage surfaced online in late May, showing him looking noticeably bigger, particularly through his shoulders, arms, and upper body. The video generated plenty of discussion among wrestling fans, with some questioning how quickly he appeared to have added muscle during his time away from WWE.

The social media post from Nemeth only added fuel to that speculation, leading many commenters to believe it was aimed squarely at Punk despite the lack of a direct mention.

The two men already share a contentious history dating back to their time in AEW. In February 2025, Nemeth filed a lawsuit against AEW, Tony Khan, and CM Punk, alleging assault, breach of contract, and blacklisting. The defendants have denied wrongdoing, and the legal battle remains ongoing.

Nemeth is also the brother of former WWE Superstar Nic Nemeth, better known to many fans as Dolph Ziggler.