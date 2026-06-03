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Chad Gable Announces Nine-Part Documentary Series Chronicling WWE Comeback

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 03, 2026
Chad Gable Announces Nine-Part Documentary Series Chronicling WWE Comeback

Chad Gable is set to give fans an inside look at one of the toughest periods of his career with the launch of a new nine-part documentary series on YouTube.

The WWE star announced on Instagram that the series will debut this Friday and follow his journey back from the injury he suffered in July 2025, which forced him out of action for the rest of the year.

Reflecting on the experience, Gable explained how being sidelined challenged him in ways he had never faced before.

“I’ve spent my entire career preaching discipline, preparation, and accountability.

Then I got hurt.

For the first time in my professional wrestling career, I was forced to stop and figure out who I am when the thing I’ve built my life around gets taken away.

So I’m bringing you with me.

Starting this Friday, follow my 9-part YouTube series as I rebuild from the ground up through rehab, training, nutrition, setbacks, victories, and everything in between.

New episodes every Friday.

No shortcuts.

No excuses.

No pretending every day is a good day.

Just the work.

Subscribe now to my YouTube channel and I’ll see you Friday.

#WWERAW

Special thanks to @wwe for the video footage contribution.”

The documentary will provide a behind-the-scenes look at Gable's rehabilitation process, including his training regimen, recovery setbacks, and the mental challenges that came with being away from the ring. It marks the first time he has publicly documented such an extensive chapter of his career.

Gable returned to WWE programming in January during the Men's Royal Rumble, resurfacing under the persona of The Original El Grande Americano. Most recently, he competed at AAA's Noche de Los Grandes event, where he was defeated by El Grande Americano II in a Mask vs. Mask match.

 
 
 
 
 
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