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WWE Confirms First Names For June WWE ID Showcase At Nightmare Factory

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 03, 2026
WWE Confirms First Names For June WWE ID Showcase At Nightmare Factory

WWE has confirmed the first group of talent set to appear at the next WWE ID Showcase, which will take place on June 26 at the Nightmare Factory training facility operated by Cody Rhodes and QT Marshall.

The announcement was made on X, revealing several WWE ID prospects, champions, and coaches who will be featured at the event.

Already announced for the showcase are WWE Evolve Champion Aaron Rourke, WWE ID Men's Champion Chazz "Starboy" Hall, WWE ID Women's Champion Laynie Luck, and WWE ID Player/Coach Timothy Thatcher. Also scheduled to appear are Cappuccino Jones, The Mog Squad consisting of Max Abrams, CJ Valor, Santi Rivera and Jacari Ball, along with Sloane Jacobs, Sam Holloway, It's Gal, Anya Rune, Gianna Capri, and Veronica Haven.

WWE also noted that additional names, including talent from the Nightmare Factory, will be revealed in the coming weeks. Match announcements are expected to begin later this week.

Launched in 2024, WWE ID was created to identify, develop, and support promising independent wrestling talent before they potentially sign full-time deals with WWE. Since the program's introduction, the Nightmare Factory has played a key role as one of the official training centers helping prepare WWE ID recruits for the next stage of their careers.


If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.



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