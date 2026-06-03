Ric Flair Fires Back At Critics With Bold Message About His Legacy

Ric Flair is firing back at critics and making it clear he believes his legacy in professional wrestling speaks for itself.

The WWE Hall of Famer took to social media following several days of controversy involving family issues, health concerns, and online criticism. Flair used the opportunity to remind fans of the impact he feels he had on the wrestling industry throughout his legendary career.

“If All Of You Haters Don’t Realize What I Have Done In The Business Of Professional Wrestling To Make A Fortune For A Lot Of People, Let Me Remind You.”

Flair then highlighted the demanding schedule he maintained during his peak years, insisting that what he accomplished inside the ring is something future generations will never be able to replicate.

“300 Times A Year, One Hour A Night For 10 Years. This Is A Chapter In Life That Will Never Be Replaced Or Duplicated. Get Back To Me When You’ve Been There. From Now On- Don’t Call Me Ric, Call Me LEGEND!”

The comments come after a turbulent stretch on social media. Flair recently joked about still having support from Kid Rock after facing widespread criticism online. He also revealed he had been focusing on his health after posting from outside an emergency room and later apologizing for several emotional posts.

Much of the backlash stemmed from public comments regarding his strained relationship with David Flair, including discussions about the Flair name and trademark disputes. Although Flair later denied he was taking legal action against his son, the situation continued to generate significant attention from fans.