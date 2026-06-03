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WWE Raw Holds Steady On Netflix Despite Slight Viewership Dip

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 03, 2026
WWE Raw Holds Steady On Netflix Despite Slight Viewership Dip

WWE Raw maintained a consistent audience on Netflix for the week of May 25, 2026, with only a slight decline in global viewership compared to the previous episode.

New data released by Tudum shows that Raw ranked seventh worldwide and fifth in the United States during the week, drawing 2.5 million global views. The performance matched the show's global and domestic rankings from the previous week, indicating steady interest despite a minor drop in total views.

The May 18 edition of Raw generated 2.6 million global views, meaning the latest episode slipped by approximately 3.8 percent week over week. While viewership dipped slightly, the show's placement on Netflix's charts remained unchanged both globally and within the United States.

Looking at the year-over-year comparison, Raw posted similar numbers. The May 26, 2025 episode attracted 2.6 million global views, compared to 2.5 million for the May 25, 2026 broadcast. That marks a 3.8 percent decrease from the same period last year.

Despite the modest decline in overall views, Raw improved its chart position compared to a year ago. In 2025, the show ranked ninth globally and seventh in the United States. This year, it secured the seventh spot worldwide and climbed to fifth in the U.S., reflecting stronger placement among Netflix's most-watched programming.


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