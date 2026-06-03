New Details On John Cena Classic Tournament Plans

More information has emerged regarding WWE’s upcoming John Cena Classic tournament, a concept first announced by 17-time World Champion John Cena earlier this year.

Cena revealed the tournament during WWE Backlash 2026 in April, sparking immediate excitement among fans eager to learn more about the competition. Since then, however, WWE has remained largely quiet about key details, including the format, participant lineup, and official launch date.

According to a WWE source, the current expectation is for the John Cena Classic to get underway later this year, with plans pointing toward a debut in the final months of 2026. That timeline reportedly matches information previously shared during a WWE Town Hall meeting, where employees were told the company was aiming for a second-half launch.

One of the biggest talking points surrounding the tournament is the potential for crossover competition between WWE's main roster and NXT. The planned format is expected to feature talent from both brands, creating unique matchups that rarely occur under normal circumstances and giving rising NXT stars the chance to compete against established WWE Superstars.

There has also been discussion behind the scenes about introducing fan interaction into the tournament. WWE is reportedly exploring a voting system that could allow the WWE Universe to influence parts of the competition. While the concept remains under consideration, no official details have been announced regarding how fan participation would be implemented.

Although many aspects of the tournament are still being finalized, WWE has already revealed what is at stake. The winner of the inaugural John Cena Classic will become the first-ever John Cena Classic Champion and receive the newly created John Cena Classic Championship, making the tournament one of the company's most significant new initiatives.

With the launch window drawing closer, WWE is expected to provide additional announcements in the coming months regarding the tournament structure, participants, and official start date.