Liv Morgan Breaks Silence On Arrest That Led To Felony Charge

WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan has shared her side of the story regarding the arrest that briefly made headlines in late 2023, explaining how a vape pen she says did not belong to her resulted in an unexpected trip to jail.

Appearing on Stephanie McMahon's podcast, Morgan reflected on the Florida traffic stop that led to her arrest and detailed the moments that unfolded once police searched her vehicle.

Morgan admitted there was marijuana in the car at the time but maintained that the synthetic marijuana vape pen that resulted in a felony charge had been left behind by someone else.

"So, I'm driving, and it's like (imitating siren voice), and I'm like, 'Huh?' I'm like, 'Oh, sh*t.' I don't even know I'm being pulled over because I'm like, 'I'm not doing anything wrong.' So, I get pulled over. I did have a little bit of marijuana in the car."

According to Morgan, the more serious legal issue stemmed from a vape pen she claims she had no knowledge of.

"The issue was that, and this is facts, someone you know, I always have friends at my house. I always drive friends in my car. Someone will have a vape in my car, like a synthetic marijuana vape. And I'm not, like, a battery girl, you know what I mean? Like, I'm not going to use this vape. The vape is a felony. The vape is a felony in Florida. If you have a synthetic marijuana vape, that's a felony, and you're gonna go to jail ASAP Rocky."

After informing officers there was marijuana inside the vehicle, Morgan said they proceeded with a full search and eventually located the vape pen.

"They're like, 'Is there weed in the car?' And I'm like, 'Yeah.' And they're like, 'Where is it?' And I'm like, 'Here.' You know, it's like in the weed, and they wanna do a full car search. And then they find this one vape pen that, unbeknownst to me, is in my car 'cause I don't vape. But that was a felony. So, they arrest me."

Morgan also recalled a surreal moment after being taken into custody when officers came across a journal containing personal ambitions and career goals.

"They go to my goal list, and it's, like, so cute and innocent. It's like, 'Being in the WWE Hall of Fame.' Like, 'I wanna do some acting,' you know what I mean? Like, they just read my goal list, and they're laughing at me. They're like, 'Ha ha ha. Like this girl. Welcome to the real world.'"

Realizing she was about to be arrested, Morgan said her focus shifted to remaining calm and composed, especially knowing body camera footage could eventually become public.

"I was like, 'Oh, sh*t. I'm being arrested.' And I was like, 'Don't cry, don't cry, don't cry, 'cause you're gonna take a mugshot.' And then I'm like, 'Just be nice, 'cause this body cam footage is gonna be released.' So, I'm just like, 'Yes, sir. No, sir. Yes, sir. No, sir. Am I arrested, sir?' I would never be like, 'I'm Liv Morgan, I'm from WWE.' That's not my style."

The case was eventually resolved when the felony charge connected to the synthetic cannabinoid vape pen was dropped due to insufficient testing evidence. Morgan later entered a no contest plea to a misdemeanor marijuana possession charge, paid a fine, and the matter was closed.