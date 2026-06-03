John Cena’s Viral OnlyFans Stunt Resurfaces And Fans Still Can’t Believe It

ohn Cena’s unexpected venture into OnlyFans is making the rounds online again, with fans revisiting the hilarious promotional stunt that saw the WWE icon jokingly playing with his "balls."

Back in 2024, Cena surprised social media by launching an OnlyFans account, sparking confusion among fans who assumed his profiles had been compromised. The account was legitimate, but it wasn't what many expected. The launch was part of a marketing campaign for the comedy film Ricky Stanicky, where Cena portrayed the title character.

The account description leaned fully into the joke, reading:

“You’ve found the verified OnlyFans account for Ricky Stanicky; renowned impersonator, philanthropist, investment banker, socialite, cancer survivor and method actor. Subscribe to get SPICY pics and vids.”

The film centers on a group of lifelong friends who invent a fictional person named Ricky Stanicky to get themselves out of trouble. When they're eventually forced to prove he exists, they hire an eccentric actor, played by Cena, to bring the made-up character to life. The comedy also stars Zac Efron, Jermaine Fowler, and Andrew Santino.

To help promote the movie, Cena embraced the absurdity of the OnlyFans platform with a series of tongue-in-cheek videos and posts. Among the most talked-about clips was one where he teased fans by claiming he was playing with his "balls," only to reveal he was literally holding a pair of colorful toy balls.

The stunt generated plenty of buzz and even caused unexpected issues for Cena online. He later revealed that his X account was temporarily locked because the platform believed the OnlyFans page was fake.

“I really got locked out of X account because they thought my @OnlyFans was fake! It’s not. It’s the real deal! Teabagging, scissoring, creampies… and ALL FREE!”

While the OnlyFans experiment was short-lived, it succeeded in grabbing attention and remains one of the more unusual promotional campaigns of Cena's career.

Since then, Cena has continued building his Hollywood résumé with roles in Jackpot! and Heads of State, while also reprising his Peacemaker character in Superman. Looking ahead, he'll appear in Little Brother, arriving on Netflix on June 26, followed by Coyote vs. Acme, which is scheduled to hit theaters on August 28, 2026.