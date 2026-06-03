Take-Two CEO Says WWE 2K Franchise Has Massive Growth Potential

WWE 2K has enjoyed a remarkable resurgence over the last several years, but Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick believes the franchise's biggest successes may still lie ahead.

Following the rocky release of WWE 2K20 and the decision to pause the series for a year, the franchise has rebuilt its standing with wrestling fans through stronger gameplay, expanded rosters, and a variety of new features. Recent installments have been widely praised, helping restore confidence in the brand and re-establish WWE 2K as a major player in the sports gaming market.

Despite that momentum, Zelnick feels there is significant room for further expansion.

During an interview with IGN, the Take-Two boss discussed the current state of WWE 2K and shared his confidence in the long-term future of the series. He highlighted the company's relationship with WWE and TKO Group Holdings, crediting the partnership as a key factor behind the franchise's recent success.

“We’re very proud of Metacritic score, we’re proud of how the title performed. We have great partners at TKO led by Nick Khan. And of course everything related to WWE continues to grow. The team over there is just crushing it. So we’re thrilled to be in business with TKO and WWE,” Zelnick said.

While pleased with the franchise's performance, Zelnick stressed that the focus remains firmly on continued improvement rather than dwelling on past achievements.

“I do think there’s ongoing opportunities to improve the quality of the game. I do think that we can give consumers more of what they want, and I know our team at Visual Concepts always wants to do better. We’re never in the business of patting ourselves on the back. We believe that arrogance is the enemy of continued success, and I think that title could be double or triple the size that it is as long as we delight consumers, and as long as we give them something new and not expected that’s consistent with the brand that they love. That’s our job,” he added.

The comments suggest that Take-Two sees WWE 2K as a franchise with untapped potential, even after its recent turnaround. With the series continuing to benefit from WWE's growing global popularity, expectations will be high when WWE 2K27 arrives, which is currently anticipated to launch in early 2027.