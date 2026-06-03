DarkState Ambushes Jasper Troy In Violent WWE NXT Backstage Attack

Chaos broke out backstage during the June 2 edition of WWE NXT as DarkState once again left a trail of destruction in its wake, targeting one of the brand's biggest stars in a shocking assault.

The incident took place shortly after Jackson Drake picked up a victory over Tate Wilder with a 450 Splash. While the action inside the ring had wrapped up, the drama was only beginning behind the scenes.

During a backstage interview segment, NXT General Manager Robert Stone was discussing plans for the upcoming Great American Bash when he was interrupted by Osiris Griffin. Griffin voiced his frustration over a cancelled match and insisted that both he and Dion Lennox were prepared to compete.

The situation quickly escalated when Jasper Troy arrived and exchanged words with Griffin. Before anything could unfold between the two, Troy was blindsided from behind by a steel chair shot. The impact sent a nearby camera operator crashing to the ground, while the attackers briefly remained hidden from view.

By the time another camera reached the scene, the aftermath painted a clear picture.

DarkState had stormed through the backstage area, trashed Stone's office, and left Jasper Troy laid out following the brutal attack. The faction's latest actions reinforced its reputation as one of the most disruptive groups in NXT.

The attack follows a difficult stretch for DarkState. The faction recently came up short in its attempt to recapture the NXT Tag Team Championships from The Vanity Project. Following that setback, the group turned on former ally Saquon Shugars, holding him responsible for their recent failures.

Shugars has since been seeking revenge, repeatedly crossing paths with his former stablemates and adding fuel to an already volatile rivalry.

Despite the growing pressure, Dion Lennox, Osiris Griffin, and Cutler James appear to have no intention of backing down. Their decision to target the imposing 340-pound Jasper Troy demonstrated that no competitor is off limits and no challenge is too large.

With NXT Great American Bash drawing closer, DarkState's latest ambush has further intensified the chaos surrounding the group. Troy now has plenty of reason to seek payback, while the rest of the NXT locker room has been put on notice that DarkState remains determined to make its presence felt through any means necessary.