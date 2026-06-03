Bronson Reed Shares Concerning Update During WWE Absence

Bronson Reed has revealed that he was recently involved in a car accident while continuing his recovery away from WWE television.

Thankfully, the RAW star confirmed that nobody was hurt in the incident, though he used the experience to deliver an important reminder about staying focused behind the wheel.

The update comes as Reed remains on the sidelines following a serious arm injury that has kept him out of action for several months, with fans still awaiting news on his WWE return.

Sharing details on his Instagram Story, Reed explained that he was involved in a rear-end collision. While the situation was unsettling, he made it clear that everyone involved walked away safely.

“Just had a rear collision. Thankfully, everyone is okay. But people stop driving on your damn phones, pay attention. People have kids in their cars.”

Reed has not competed for WWE since February after suffering a torn distal biceps in his right arm during an Elimination Chamber qualifying match on RAW. The injury not only halted his momentum but also reportedly led WWE to rethink several creative plans that had been lined up for him.

Among those reported plans was a more prominent role within The Vision faction, a group featuring Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, Logan Paul, and Austin Theory. Reed's absence has left a noticeable gap as the stable continues to evolve on television.

Even while recovering, Reed has remained active online and recently caught fans' attention after sharing a photo showcasing a dramatically leaner physique. Accompanying the image was the simple message, "Break the internet," fueling speculation that he is preparing for a major comeback once medically cleared.

Meanwhile, The Vision has experienced turbulence of its own in recent weeks. During the June 1 edition of RAW, Bron Breakker came up short against Seth Rollins in the main event after interference from Austin Theory went wrong. The chaotic encounter also saw Breakker accidentally spear Paul Heyman through the barricade, creating further tension within the faction.

For Reed, however, the most important outcome from this latest incident is that nobody was injured. As he continues working toward an eventual return to WWE programming, fans will no doubt be hoping his road to recovery is far less eventful from this point forward.