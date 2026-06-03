Rebel Announces New Advocacy Role Following ALS Diagnosis

Former AEW star Rebel is turning one of the toughest challenges of her life into an opportunity to make a difference.

Following her recent diagnosis with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), the longtime wrestling personality announced that she has officially joined the patient advocacy organization I AM ALS as an ambassador. The move marks a new chapter in her journey as she works to raise awareness, support research efforts, and advocate for those affected by the disease.

Rebel, whose real name is Tanea Brooks, revealed her diagnosis publicly just weeks ago. Despite facing a terminal illness, she has made it clear that she intends to remain active and use her voice to help push for change.

Sharing the news on social media, Brooks wrote:

“I am Tanea Brooks. I am Rebel. And now, I AM ALS.”

She also spoke about embracing her new role within the organization:

“ALS may be a terminal diagnosis, but I’m showing up to fight as an Ambassador for I AM ALS. This patient-led movement is stepping into the ring every day to drive real progress and passing laws like the ACT for ALS for research and treatments. I’m proud to join I AM ALS and I’m asking you to step into the ring with us. Please take action.”

As part of her ambassador responsibilities, Brooks will work alongside fellow advocates to campaign for expanded research funding, better treatment access, and legislative action aimed at improving the lives of those living with ALS. The organization also encourages public involvement through donations, volunteering, and grassroots advocacy efforts.

The announcement comes after Brooks detailed her lengthy health battle. Earlier this year, she disclosed that doctors at the Mayo Clinic discovered signs of ALS while she was undergoing evaluations ahead of a planned lung procedure. Since then, she has openly discussed how the disease has gradually impacted her mobility and speech.

Brooks remains well known to wrestling fans for her time in AEW, where she became a regular television presence alongside Britt Baker after joining the promotion in 2019. Since revealing her diagnosis, members of the wrestling community have rallied around her, with AEW launching special "Rebel Heart" merchandise and supporting awareness campaigns tied to her fight.

Although her role in the wrestling world has evolved, Brooks continues to show the same determination that made her a fan favorite, channeling her energy into helping others and bringing greater attention to the fight against ALS.