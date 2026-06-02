Mistico Officially Set For In Ring Return At Arena Mexico This Friday

After missing time with a knee injury, Mistico is officially set to step back into the ring this Friday night in Arena Mexico.

The CMLL star had previously expressed his goal of returning for the June 5 event, and the promotion has now confirmed his comeback. Mistico will headline the show as he joins forces with Mascara Dorada and Neon to take on Zandokan Jr., Difunto, and Furia Roja in the evening’s main event.

Mistico has been sidelined since suffering a knee injury during a trios bout on May 17. During a recent appearance on CMLL Informa, he was seen wearing a knee brace and discussed his rehabilitation process, revealing that he had been undergoing physical therapy sessions twice daily in hopes of being cleared for the June 5 card.

His return comes at an important time, as Mistico has commitments scheduled with both AEW and NJPW in the coming weeks. The luchador currently works under a dual agreement with CMLL and AEW while also appearing for NJPW through the partnership between the promotions. He is also one half of the reigning IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions alongside El Desperado.

Friday's Arena Mexico event will also feature several AEW talents. Komander is slated for singles competition against Soberano Jr., while ROH World Tag Team Champions Sammy Guevara and The Beast Mortos will team with Black Tiger, formerly known as Magnus, in six man tag team action.

The announced lineup for the June 5 Arena Mexico show includes:

• Mistico, Mascara Dorada & Neon vs. Zandokan Jr., Difunto & Furia Roja

• Soberano Jr. vs. Komander

• Barbaro Cavernario, Villano III Jr. & El Hijo del Villano III vs. Sammy Guevara, The Beast Mortos & Black Tiger

• Lluvia, Garra Negra & Kira vs. Lady Frost, Dark Silueta & Keyra

• Brillante Jr., Diamond & Oro Jr. vs. Polvora, El Coyote & Vaquero Jr.

• Rey Cometa & Espiritu Negro vs. Infarto & Cerebro Negro Jr.