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AEW Grand Slam Mexico 2026 Officially Set For Arena Mexico

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 02, 2026
AEW Grand Slam Mexico 2026 Officially Set For Arena Mexico

AEW has confirmed its return to Mexico City this summer with another major event at the historic Arena Mexico.

During an announcement made by Fox Sports MX, it was revealed that AEW Grand Slam Mexico 2026 will take place on Wednesday, August 5, live from Arena Mexico. Fans in the United States will be able to watch the special edition of Dynamite on TBS and HBO Max, while Fox Sports MX will carry the broadcast in Mexico.

Tickets for the event will become available on Saturday, June 6, beginning at 10 a.m. Central Time. Promotional material for the show features AEW World Champion MJF, Andrade El Idolo, Thunder Rosa, Bandido, and AEW/CMLL stars Mistico and Mascara Dorada.

The event further strengthens the working relationship between AEW and CMLL. It will mark the second consecutive year that Arena Mexico, the longtime home of CMLL, has hosted an AEW event. The first Grand Slam Mexico show took place in June 2025 and delivered strong television viewership for the promotion.

The August event arrives shortly after AEW's Redemption pay-per-view in Montreal on July 26. Following that show, AEW will travel to Detroit for episodes of Dynamite and Collision on July 29 and 30 before making its way to Mexico City the following week.

Later in the month, AEW heads overseas for one of its biggest events of the year when All In takes place at Wembley Stadium on August 30.

Before that busy stretch begins, AEW will present Forbidden Door on June 28 in San Jose, California. The annual crossover event is being held in partnership with NJPW, CMLL, and Stardom.


If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.



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