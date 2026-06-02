WWE NXT And AEW Set For Another Head-To-Head Showdown In June

WWE has officially scheduled an NXT Premium Live Event to go directly against one of AEW's biggest annual pay-per-views later this month.

During a video announcement, WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels confirmed that NXT Great American Bash will air on June 28 at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT. The event will be broadcast on The CW Network, marking the first NXT PLE to air on the network since WWE's streaming arrangement with Peacock concluded earlier this year.

"Hello, boys and girls. Now I know everybody’s used to seeing me these days doing my crazy posts on Instagram and TikTok. But everybody’s been asking me when is the first PLE on the CW Network? Well, that’s what this announcement is for. June 28th, CW Network and NXT are going to bring you the Great American Bash," Michaels said.

He continued, "This partnership is moving forward, and the Great American Bash on June 28th will have a special start time of 7 PM. Tonight, don’t forget to join us on the CW Network at 8 PM, as Tony D’Angelo defends the NXT Championship against Kam Hendrix. Watch us tonight on CW, and don’t forget to join us on June 28th for the Great American Bash."

The scheduling decision means NXT Great American Bash will run opposite AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, creating direct competition between the two events for viewers on the same evening.

Adding to an already crowded wrestling calendar, TNA Wrestling's Slammiversary is also set for June 28. The promotion recently adjusted the show's start time to 3 p.m. ET, allowing it to avoid overlapping with Forbidden Door later in the day.

With WWE, AEW, NJPW, and TNA all presenting major events within hours of one another, June 28 is shaping up to be one of the busiest single days on the wrestling calendar this year.