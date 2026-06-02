JBL Credits The Undertaker And Jeremy Borash For AAA’s Creative Turnaround

John Bradshaw Layfield has praised the impact that The Undertaker and Jeremy Borash have had on AAA’s creative direction, highlighting the pair’s attention to detail and the structure they have brought to the promotion.

Speaking on Busted Open following the Mask vs. Mask main event at Noche de Los Grandes, JBL spoke highly of both men and the work they have been doing behind the scenes.

“Jeremy and Taker are just brilliant guys, and I’m not using that word lightly,” JBL said. “I’ve been in creative meetings for 30 plus years, from Jimmy Crockett opening up Texas to WWE to Japan to Europe. These guys are doing an incredible job, and they notice the small things.”

According to JBL, one of the biggest improvements has been the implementation of a more organized approach to show production. He compared the current product to what he experienced during Triplemanía just a few years ago.

“I was down there for Triplemania just a couple of years ago, and there was no structure. There were run-ins, the time meant nothing, they would go over time. They put structure around these guys, and these guys, like moths to a flame, have enjoyed the structure they get now, because they understand they have a company behind them that’s going to put things in place that helps them get over.”

JBL pointed to Omos as a prime example of how the creative team has helped talent maximize their presentation. He explained that the towering superstar has been positioned differently in AAA, allowing his size and presence to become a major attraction.

“We got Omos back, and that man is a giant down there. He had not been a giant everywhere. When they brought him in, they worked with him and said, we want you to be a giant, and to be a giant, you have to be a little selfish.”

He also shared insights into the philosophy Borash and Undertaker use when working with wrestlers, stressing that matches are not always about delivering a classic performance but often about advancing stories and elevating talent.

“They talk about how a match with a young guy isn’t always designed to be a good match. Matches are designed to tell stories sometimes, and sometimes somebody has to get over. To do that, you have to be selfish. It’s not really selfish, it’s a matter of what the company wants. If you get over, you’re drawing more money for everybody.”

While praising AAA’s creative leadership, JBL made it clear that his comments were not intended as criticism of WWE. He acknowledged the success WWE is currently enjoying under Paul "Triple H" Levesque while emphasizing that his remarks were focused specifically on the work being done in AAA.

“I think Hunter’s doing a great job up in WWE. I’m not taking anything away from what they’re doing. They’re selling out massive arenas. I’m just talking specifically about Jeremy and Taker down there.”