Stone Cold Admits He Had No Exit Plan When He Left WWE

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin may have become one of the most iconic figures in wrestling history, but when his in-ring career came to an abrupt end, he had little idea what would come next.

A resurfaced interview from 2021, recently shared by Brad Gilmore from The Hall of Fame podcast with Booker T, featured Austin reflecting on his retirement from WWE in 2003 and the uncertainty he faced after stepping away from the ring.

Speaking before his eventual return to competition against Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38, Austin admitted he never expected to remain such a prominent figure years after his retirement.

“I never figured I’d be doing what I’m doing now,” Austin said. “When I pulled myself out of the business book, that was the hardest decision I ever made. It took me three years to come to grips with that. I’ve told it many times, I went out to LA, thought I wanted to get into acting. I didn’t like acting, but it was a means to an end, and I found hosting.”

Austin explained that he did not have a clear roadmap for life after wrestling and acknowledged that leaving WWE came without a solid long-term plan. Years of wear and tear, including significant neck and knee issues, ultimately forced the former WWE Champion to bring his full-time career to a close.

The WWE Hall of Famer has spoken in the past about wishing he had prepared more thoroughly for retirement. Despite that, his post-wrestling journey has proven highly successful. From television hosting and media appearances to making occasional WWE appearances, Austin has remained one of the most recognizable and beloved personalities in the industry.

More than two decades after his retirement, Austin’s popularity has shown little sign of fading, with fans continuing to celebrate his legacy as one of the biggest stars the business has ever produced.