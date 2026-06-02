WWE Reportedly Weighing Multiple WrestleMania 43 Opponents For Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns could have a very different opponent waiting for him at WrestleMania 43 if WWE is unable to secure The Rock for the historic event in Saudi Arabia.

According to comments made on the latest edition of the Self Made Sessions podcast, WWE is considering a backup plan that would see Oba Femi step into a marquee WrestleMania showdown against Reigns. While nothing has been finalized, the report claims discussions are taking place behind the scenes as WWE continues to evaluate several possible directions for next year's biggest event.

"There’s a lot of moving pieces right now and they’re still unclear," the source stated. "Right now, if Dwayne’s not doing Mania, then they’re looking to do Oba Femi and Roman at Mania."

A WrestleMania clash between Roman Reigns and The Rock has been one of WWE’s most talked-about potential matches for years. The dream encounter was heavily discussed ahead of WrestleMania 40 before plans shifted, and reports earlier this year suggested Saudi officials were eager to bring The Rock to WrestleMania 43 with what was described as an unprecedented financial offer. Although The Rock stopped short of confirming an appearance, he acknowledged that discussions regarding his future involvement with WWE were ongoing.

At the same time, WWE has been steadily positioning Oba Femi as one of the company's fastest-rising stars. Following his victory over Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 42, Femi made it clear that he had his sights set on the Original Tribal Chief.

Appearing on the WrestleMania 42 post-show, Femi responded to chants for Reigns by teasing a future collision between the two.

"I think tomorrow is a celebration. I think in the coming weeks, it’s the establishment of a true main event player," Oba said. "By the end of the year, the OTC can get some."

Reigns later addressed the challenge, revealing that he would be keeping a close eye on Femi's progress throughout the year before the two eventually crossed paths.

Since then, Reigns has continued his dominant run, most recently retaining the World Heavyweight Championship against Jacob Fatu at Clash in Italy. Meanwhile, Femi remains one of WWE's most heavily featured young stars despite suffering a setback against Brock Lesnar in their latest encounter.

With WrestleMania 43 still months away, WWE appears to have multiple options on the table. Whether fans finally get the long-awaited showdown between Reigns and The Rock or witness the emergence of Oba Femi in a career-defining match against the Tribal Chief remains to be seen.