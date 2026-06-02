Triple H Honors Late WWE Crew Member Davey Coates In Emotional Tribute

Triple H took a moment this week to remember a longtime member of WWE’s production team, paying tribute to former International Touring Manager Davey Coates during the company’s latest overseas trip.

Coates passed away on March 14, 2026, at the age of 63 after battling cancer. WWE’s recent European tour marked the first international run without him, while also serving as the first tour with his son, Henry Coates, stepping into the role his father held for many years.

Sharing a backstage video from WWE Clash in Italy, Triple H reflected on seeing Henry carrying on his father's legacy and revealed how emotional the moment was, especially as it coincided with what would have been Davey’s 64th birthday.

"Some months ago, the @WWE lost one of its beloved crew members. This week marked our first international tour without Davey and the first with his son Henry in “his seat.” I saw Henry when I arrived at #WWEClash and was greeted in the same way his dad hundreds of times before. On what would have been his 64th birthday, I’m thinking of Davey, Henry, and their entire family. I’m grateful to work with all the unbelievably talented men and women who make our company what it is – and who deliver each and every night, in every city around the globe," Triple H wrote.

The message highlighted the impact Coates had behind the scenes during his decades with WWE and the respect he earned throughout the company.

Earlier this year, CM Punk also honored Coates during WrestleMania 42 weekend. Punk wore a custom entrance jacket featuring the names of several recently departed WWE employees, including Davey Coates, Kerwin Silfies, and Jim Shank, ensuring their contributions to the company were remembered on one of WWE’s biggest stages.

While fans often focus on the stars seen on television, Triple H’s tribute served as a reminder of the many dedicated individuals working behind the scenes whose efforts help make WWE’s global events possible.