WWE Raw Segment Sparks New Judgment Day Breakup Speculation

The Judgment Day may once again be heading toward internal conflict, at least if fan reaction to this week's WWE RAW is any indication.

A backstage segment on the June 1 edition of RAW from Turin, Italy, sparked fresh speculation that the faction could be nearing another breakup as tensions appeared to grow between several members.

The moment came after Roxanne Perez suffered a setback in the opening round of the Queen of the Ring Tournament. Perez was unable to advance in a Fatal Four-Way Match that also featured IYO SKY, Giulia, and Lash Legend, with SKY securing the victory after hitting her signature moonsault on Giulia.

Later in The Judgment Day clubhouse, Perez was clearly frustrated by the loss when Liv Morgan entered in high spirits after learning she would be competing in the Queen of the Ring Tournament herself. Raquel Rodriguez quickly pointed out Perez's mood, leading Morgan to address the situation.

Morgan attempted to rally the group, stressing that The Judgment Day succeeds because its members create opportunities rather than dwell on disappointments. During her speech, Morgan confidently stated that she and Dominik Mysterio would become Queen and King of the Ring before correcting herself and saying any member of the faction could achieve the accomplishment.

That brief exchange was enough to get fans talking online.

One fan wrote, "Can we please skip the Judgment Day bs and fast forward to the Liv Morgan vs Roxanne Perez feud already."

Another questioned whether WWE was revisiting familiar territory, posting, "This is happening AGAIN?"

Some viewers suggested WWE's creative team may already be planting the seeds for another split, with one comment reading, "Creative must be arguing every week about when to split them lol."

Others focused specifically on Perez's future within the group. One fan remarked, "Rox is gonna break... uncle Finn was right," while another predicted it would not be long before Perez and Rodriguez decided to move on from the faction entirely.

With Finn Balor no longer part of The Judgment Day and several past members having already gone their separate ways, many fans believe the stable may be approaching another major turning point. While the group remains united for now, the latest RAW segment has only intensified speculation about what comes next.