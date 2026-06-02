WWE Hints At Growing Tension Between Bayley And Lyra Valkyria Over Sol Ruca

Bayley and Lyra Valkyria have developed into one of WWE’s most successful partnerships after putting their rivalry behind them, but a backstage interaction on this week’s RAW may have revealed the first signs of trouble between the two allies.

During the June 1 edition of RAW, Cathy Kelley caught up with Bayley and Valkyria backstage as both women continue their pursuit of the Queen of the Ring crown. Kelley questioned what might happen if the teammates eventually found themselves standing across the ring from one another in the tournament.

Bayley attempted to keep the focus on the bigger picture. She highlighted their recent victory over The Judgment Day and pointed out that they remain firmly in contention for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships. While acknowledging the importance of the Queen of the Ring tournament, Bayley made it clear she believed they could successfully pursue both goals at the same time.

Before she could finish her thought, however, Valkyria’s attention shifted elsewhere.

As the interview was taking place, newly crowned Women’s Intercontinental Champion Sol Ruca walked through the backstage area. Valkyria immediately stepped away from the conversation and approached the champion, leaving Bayley standing alone in the middle of her response.

Valkyria first congratulated Ruca for defeating Becky Lynch and bringing an end to what she described as Becky’s "reign of terror." The exchange quickly moved beyond congratulations, though, as Valkyria admitted she had been hoping for an opportunity to challenge for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship.

Ruca had no hesitation in accepting the challenge. She welcomed the possibility of facing the inaugural Women’s Intercontinental Champion and expressed excitement about the potential title match. The two women sealed the agreement with a handshake.

Bayley’s reaction suggested she was less enthusiastic about the development.

After the challenge was accepted, Bayley walked over and pointed out that Valkyria had interrupted their interview. While her comment seemed harmless on the surface, her frustration was evident. Valkyria, meanwhile, appeared far more interested in the championship opportunity than addressing Bayley’s concerns.

Overcome with excitement, Valkyria grabbed Bayley by the shoulders and celebrated before quickly rushing away, never giving her partner the chance to respond. The camera then lingered on Bayley, who was left standing by herself in the hallway.

Looks like @Real_Valkyria may have landed a match with @SolRucaWWE for the Women's Intercontinental Title! ☺️



BUT, how does @itsBayleyWWE feel about that? pic.twitter.com/pCZqeY1pst , WWE (@WWE) June 1, 2026

The moment lasted only a few seconds, but WWE may have quietly planted the seeds for future tension between the longtime teammates. Whether it develops into a full-blown rivalry remains to be seen, but Bayley’s reaction suggested she was not thrilled about being pushed aside as Valkyria set her sights on championship gold.