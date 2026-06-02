Paul Heyman Crashes Through Barricade After Costly Mistake On WWE Raw

Paul Heyman became the center of attention during a wild closing stretch of WWE RAW this week after an attempt to help his client backfired in dramatic fashion, leaving the Hall of Famer crashing through the ringside barricade.

The shocking moment unfolded during the June 1 edition of RAW from the Inalpi Arena in Turin, Italy, where Bron Breakker and Seth Rollins collided in the night's main event.

Although Heyman was not officially part of the match, his presence proved pivotal as the action intensified. The contest featured multiple momentum shifts, close near falls, and interference from both sides. Austin Theory tried to assist Breakker, while Montez Ford emerged later in the bout to counter the numbers game.

Late in the match, Rollins looked set to put Breakker away after connecting with a Stomp. Before the referee could complete the three count, however, Heyman reached in and placed Breakker's foot on the bottom rope, keeping the match alive.

The decision immediately drew Rollins' attention, with The Visionary confronting his former ally at ringside. Seconds later, events took a painful turn.

Breakker charged toward Rollins looking to finish him with a Spear, but Rollins managed to move out of harm's way at the last possible moment. Instead, Breakker collided directly with Heyman, launching the veteran manager through the timekeeper's barricade. Fans inside the arena reacted instantly, breaking into loud chants as officials rushed over to check on Heyman following the heavy impact.

Despite the collision, the match continued. Breakker later landed a Spear on Rollins, but it was not enough to keep him down. Rollins weathered the storm and eventually capitalized, delivering Blackout to secure the victory.

The aftermath leaves uncertainty surrounding Heyman's condition and what consequences the incident could have for The Vision moving forward. One thing is clear: a move intended for Seth Rollins ended up creating one of the most memorable moments of the night.