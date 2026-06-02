Oba Femi Fights Through Injury To Advance In WWE King Of The Ring Tournament

Oba Femi may have come up short against Brock Lesnar at WWE Clash in Italy, but the powerhouse wasted no time reminding everyone why he remains one of RAW's most dangerous competitors.

Just 24 hours after suffering a punishing defeat in Turin, Femi returned to action on the June 1 edition of WWE RAW and battled through injuries to secure a significant win in the opening round of the King of the Ring Tournament.

The first King of the Ring Fatal Four-Way contest of the tournament saw Femi square off against Penta, Solo Sikoa, and Carmelo Hayes. With four top stars competing for a spot in the next round, much of the attention centered on whether Femi would even be able to compete effectively after the damage sustained at Clash in Italy.

Femi entered the match with heavy tape wrapped around his left arm and elbow, clear evidence of the punishment inflicted by Lesnar the night before. During their highly physical rematch, Lesnar repeatedly targeted the arm, locking in a Kimura and even driving it into the ring post. The Beast ultimately needed seven F5s, including one that sent Femi crashing through the announce table, to finally put him away and level their rivalry at one win each.

Despite those injuries, Femi showed remarkable resilience on RAW. The match became even more chaotic when Talla Tonga attempted to get involved, but Femi quickly neutralized the threat by launching the Bloodline enforcer into the announce table.

With the interference dealt with, Femi regained momentum and took control of the closing moments. He planted Solo Sikoa with a thunderous Fall From Grace powerbomb and scored the decisive pinfall to punch his ticket into the next stage of the tournament.

Following the victory, Femi made it clear that his sights are firmly set on capturing the King of the Ring crown. At the same time, he sent a direct warning to Brock Lesnar, reminding him that their rivalry remains unfinished with both men holding one victory over the other.

While the tournament now takes center stage for The Ruler, his post-match comments suggested that another collision with Lesnar could be waiting somewhere down the road.