Jacob Fatu Acknowledges Roman Reigns In Emotional WWE Raw Moment

Jacob Fatu walked into WWE RAW still feeling the effects of a heartbreaking defeat at Clash in Italy, but the fallout from that loss ended up creating one of the most memorable moments of the night.

Just 24 hours after coming up short against Roman Reigns in Tribal Combat in Turin, Fatu found himself standing across the ring from the Original Tribal Chief once again. With the stipulation of the match hanging over him, many fans questioned whether the Samoan Werewolf would actually follow through on the promise attached to his defeat.

RAW kicked off with Roman Reigns heading to the ring alongside Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso. The only missing member of the family was Fatu, prompting Jey to joke that he was late for what he called his first day working under the new arrangement.

Fatu eventually made his entrance and immediately stepped into a tense atmosphere. Reigns and Jey both put the spotlight on him as the crowd loudly rallied behind the OTC.

Addressing the situation, Fatu admitted he entered Tribal Combat fully aware of what was at stake. He explained that he understood the consequences if he failed to capture the World Heavyweight Championship and acknowledged that setbacks had been a part of his journey long before arriving in WWE.

Fatu spoke openly about the loss, saying his children witnessed him accept defeat with dignity and stay true to his word. Still, he made sure to get one final shot in before moving on, reminding everyone that he did not lose to Jey Uso.

As the crowd waited to hear his decision, Fatu finally delivered the moment everyone was expecting. Dropping to one knee, he looked at Reigns and declared, "I acknowledge Roman," officially accepting him as Tribal Chief.

The emotional exchange continued when Reigns helped Fatu back to his feet and told him, "I love you."

The segment concluded with Reigns, Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, and Fatu standing united as they raised their fingers in the air together. What many expected to be the beginning of further division instead became a powerful display of unity, leaving The Bloodline looking stronger than it has in quite some time.