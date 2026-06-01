WWE Gives El Grande Americano Classic Major Spotlight On Netflix

WWE is making sure as many fans as possible get the chance to see the highly acclaimed El Grande Americano mask vs. mask showdown from Lucha Libre AAA.

The long running rivalry between El Grande Americano, portrayed by Ludwig Kaiser, and the Original El Grande Americano, Chad Gable, reached its conclusion at AAA Noche de Los Grandes this past weekend. After months of tension, Kaiser emerged victorious in a bout that has already generated significant praise from both fans and fellow wrestlers.

The match was given further spotlight during the June 1 edition of WWE Raw, where it was announced that an encore presentation of the contest would air on Netflix immediately following the show. The decision highlights the company's belief that the bout is worthy of a wider audience.

The encounter originally streamed on WWE's YouTube channel as part of AAA's weekly programming, which is available free of charge to viewers outside Mexico, Central America, and South America, with the exception of Brazil. In those territories, AAA programming is broadcast through Fox Mexico.

The rivalry has become one of the most talked about stories in wrestling throughout 2026. While Chad Gable originally introduced the El Grande Americano character, Ludwig Kaiser later took over the persona after Gable was sidelined with an injury. Following Gable's return, the two collided in a feud that quickly gained momentum, particularly in Mexico, where Kaiser unexpectedly developed into a fan favorite.

There was uncertainty surrounding the match after Kaiser was arrested in May. However, Florida authorities did not oppose a request allowing him to continue traveling both domestically and internationally while legal proceedings continue. A pre trial conference connected to the battery case is currently scheduled for July 16.

Looking ahead, AAA's biggest event of the year, Triplemania 34, is scheduled to take place across two nights on September 11 and September 13. The first night will be held in Las Vegas, while the second night is set for Mexico City.

AAA may also add another major event to its calendar, as reports indicate Verano de Escandalo 2026 is being discussed for July 25.