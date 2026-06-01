Mick Foley Explains Why AEW Has Reignited His Passion For Wrestling

Mick Foley has opened up about his excitement for the future in AEW, explaining that the company's culture encourages talent to take chances and push themselves creatively.

Speaking in a video shared on his Facebook and Instagram accounts, Foley reflected on his AEW debut at Double or Nothing and the warm reception he received from fans. The WWE Hall of Famer said the response meant far more than a simple nostalgia reaction, as it felt like supporters genuinely believed he could contribute to the promotion moving forward.

Foley, who recently chose not to renew his WWE Legends contract, made it clear that he remains grateful for everything WWE provided throughout his career. However, he also pointed to the atmosphere within AEW and the enthusiasm shown by company president Tony Khan as something that immediately stood out to him.

“In no way am I here to throw stones at WWE. I love the company, I always will. I will always be deeply appreciative for every opportunity they afforded me,” Foley said. “But there’s something unique about seeing the owner of the company just so obviously happy and excited. Mr. McMahon had a different way of doing things, but it wasn’t with that type of joy [laughs].”

The hardcore legend went on to compare AEW's environment to the feeling WWE had during the Attitude Era, describing a locker room where performers are encouraged to aim high without fear of failure.

“It just seems like, to me, the AEW wrestlers are out there and they are playing to win because it is understood that failure is part of the process,” he said. “I’ve seen so many people over the years almost petrified to walk through that curtain because they didn’t know whether they would get the thumbs up or the thumbs down, figuratively speaking. Tony’s excited. Tony loves what he’s doing. He’s happy to be there, and I think that type of enthusiasm makes me feel enthusiastic.”

Foley officially joined AEW as part of the Double or Nothing pre-show panel alongside Renee Paquette and has signed an agreement with the company for a broadcasting role. While that is currently his primary position, Foley suggested he could contribute in several different capacities.

“I consider myself a Swiss army knife, and I can be used in a lot of different ways,” he said. “I’m excited about the future. And I’m excited about wrestling in a way that I haven’t been in a few years. And I want to thank AEW fans and the AEW product for helping me fall in love with wrestling all over again.”

Although Foley's exact level of on-screen involvement remains unclear, he did take part in a physical segment at Double or Nothing when MJF delivered a low blow during an angle. For now, Foley appears energized by his new chapter in AEW and eager to see where it leads.