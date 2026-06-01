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Released WWE Star Poised For Return To London Independent Wrestling

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 01, 2026
Released WWE Star Poised For Return To London Independent Wrestling

Former WWE star Alba Fyre appears to be on the verge of making her return to the UK independent wrestling scene.

Fyre, who competed as Kay Lee Ray before signing with WWE, is heavily being teased as the mystery opponent for Molly Spartan at Pro Wrestling EVE's History Makers / Rule Breakers event in London on June 5. The promotion has been building anticipation around the match, revealing only a handful of clues about the mystery challenger.

According to Pro Wrestling EVE's promotional material:

"Molly Spartan has thrown out the challenge to someone for Friday June 5th, but is being ever so slightly vague with regards to this woman who she hopes will meet her in the middle of the ring at EVE 150 in London on Friday June 5th. All we know is this firey competitor is a former WWE Tag Team Champion, a former EVE Champion, and an absolute KiLleR in the ring. We'll find out the answer to this mystery this coming Friday June 5 at EVE 150!"

The description has led many fans to believe Fyre is the mystery name, given her history with both WWE and Pro Wrestling EVE. Before joining WWE, she was one of the standout performers on the UK independent scene and enjoyed a successful run as EVE Champion.

Fyre's WWE run came to an end earlier this year when she was released as part of a wider roster reduction that affected several members of the women's division. Her seven-year stay with the company saw her establish herself in NXT UK before later moving to the main roster, where she captured the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship and featured in several prominent storylines.

Should the mystery be revealed as Fyre, it would mark a significant return to the promotion where she built much of her reputation before joining WWE.

The complete card for EVE 150: History Makers / Rule Breakers is listed below:

• EVE International Championship Match: Kris Statlander vs. Miyu Yamashita

• EVE Championship: Session Moth Martina vs. Alexxis Falcon

• EVE Tag Team Championships: Lallie vs. French Art

• NYTE/SKYE vs. Relentless All Stars

• Lucy Sky vs. Melissa Fierce vs. Emersyn Jayne

• Rhio vs. Aliss Ink


If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.



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