Sol Ruca Addresses Online Criticism Following WWE Clash In Italy

Sol Ruca has opened up about dealing with criticism online, explaining that she focuses far more on the reactions from fans in the arena and feedback from WWE colleagues than comments on social media.

Speaking with WWE Now following Clash in Italy, where she challenged Becky Lynch for the Women's Intercontinental Championship, Ruca discussed the challenges that come with increased visibility as her career continues to grow.

Ruca admitted that negative comments have been something she has encountered since her time in NXT, but acknowledged that moving onto WWE's larger platforms naturally brings greater attention from both supporters and critics.

"100 percent, even in NXT, we get people that are, you know, watching every move and we get people that are, you know, leaving hate comments and all this negativity, and essentially being up on the main roster, you have more eyes, which means more hate, but also means more love. So it is something that I’ve had to kind of navigate because I wasn’t really, it wasn’t something that I thought of when I got signed that it was going to be like, oh, this means that there’s going to be more eyes or more people, you know, trying to nitpick everything."

Despite the scrutiny, Ruca said she keeps things in perspective by remembering that social media represents only a small fraction of WWE's overall audience.

"But at the end of the day, especially with people on social media, that’s such a small percentage of our fan base, and as long as the crowd in person is happy and, you know, everyone backstage is happy with what I do, then that’s fine with me."

The rising WWE star continues to gain momentum following her recent main roster appearances, with Clash in Italy marking another significant opportunity on a major Premium Live Event stage.