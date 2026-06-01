WWE Confirms New King And Queen Of The Ring Matches For June 8 Raw

WWE has confirmed the next set of first round matches for the 2026 King of the Ring and Queen of the Ring tournaments, with two high stakes Fatal Four Way contests scheduled for the June 8 edition of Raw.

On the men's side, Seth Rollins, Je'Von Evans, Ricky Saints, and Talla Tonga will collide in a first round King of the Ring match. The winner will move one step closer to a World Championship opportunity at SummerSlam 2026 by advancing to the semifinals.

The Queen of the Ring tournament will also continue next Monday as Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, and Chelsea Green battle in a Fatal Four Way showdown. The match carries added intrigue with Morgan currently holding the Women's World Championship. Should she advance through the tournament and remain champion, the eventual Queen of the Ring winner could find themselves challenging Morgan for the title at SummerSlam.

The tournament brackets began to take shape during the June 1 edition of Raw from Italy.

Oba Femi secured his place in the King of the Ring semifinals after defeating Solo Sikoa, Penta, and Carmelo Hayes in a hard fought opening round contest. He now awaits the winner of the upcoming match featuring Dominik Mysterio, Bron Breakker, Trick Williams, and Damian Priest. Following his victory, Femi also addressed his rivalry with Brock Lesnar, reminding fans that their series is tied at one win apiece and suggesting another showdown remains on the horizon.

In the Queen of the Ring tournament, IYO SKY advanced after defeating Giulia, Roxanne Perez, and Lash Legend. The closing moments saw Lash Legend take out Giulia with the Lash Extension before SKY connected with a double stomp from the top rope and followed up with a moonsault on Giulia to secure the victory. SKY will face the winner of the upcoming match featuring Bayley, Raquel Rodriguez, Jacy Jayne, and Kiana James in the semifinals.

The current King of the Ring bracket stands as follows:

• Oba Femi vs. winner of Dominik Mysterio vs. Bron Breakker vs. Trick Williams vs. Damian Priest

• Seth Rollins vs. Je'Von Evans vs. Ricky Saints vs. Talla Tonga (June 8 Raw)

• Jey Uso vs. LA Knight vs. Royce Keys vs. Finn Balor

The current Queen of the Ring bracket stands as follows:

• Becky Lynch vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Liv Morgan vs. Chelsea Green (June 8 Raw)

• Sol Ruca vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Jade Cargill

• IYO SKY vs. winner of Bayley vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Jacy Jayne vs. Kiana James

Both tournaments will continue across Raw and SmackDown throughout June, culminating at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia on June 27. The winners of each tournament will earn championship matches at SummerSlam 2026.

One notable development from Monday's international Raw broadcast saw Finn Balor officially traded from Raw to SmackDown. Despite the brand switch, Balor remains part of the King of the Ring tournament and will compete in his previously announced first round match against Jey Uso, LA Knight, and Royce Keys.