WWE Moves Raw Superstar To SmackDown

Finn Balor is headed to SmackDown following a major roster move announced during the international broadcast of Monday Night Raw from Turin's Inalpi Arena. The transfer comes just days after Clash in Italy and places Balor on the blue brand alongside top stars including Cody Rhodes and GUNTHER.

Despite the switch, Balor remains firmly in the King of the Ring tournament. He stays on the right side of the bracket and is scheduled to compete against Jey Uso, LA Knight, and Royce Keys in the next stage of the competition. The tournament will conclude at Night of Champions on June 27 in Saudi Arabia, with the winner earning a World Championship opportunity at SummerSlam 2026.

The move marks the end of Balor's latest run on Raw, where he was a key member of The Judgment Day alongside Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and Rhea Ripley. Throughout their time together, the faction captured multiple championships and played a major role in some of WWE's biggest storylines, including Dominik Mysterio's transformation into one of the company's top villains.

A fresh start on SmackDown opens the door for new rivalries and opportunities for the former Universal Champion. Balor brings an impressive list of accomplishments to Friday nights, including becoming WWE's first-ever Universal Champion, a decorated run in NXT, success on the main roster, and his influential role as one of the founding members of Bullet Club. He also retains the ability to bring back his Demon persona whenever the situation calls for it.

There is no shortage of potential storylines awaiting Balor on SmackDown. Cody Rhodes is expected to address GUNTHER following the controversial ending to their Clash in Italy showdown, while uncertainty continues to surround The Vision faction after Logan Paul's recent injury.

The current King of the Ring bracket is as follows:

Left Side:

• Oba Femi (advanced)

• Dominik Mysterio vs. Bron Breakker vs. Trick Williams vs. Damian Priest

Right Side:

• Seth Rollins vs. Je'Von Evans vs. Talla Tonga vs. Ricky Saints

• Jey Uso vs. LA Knight vs. Royce Keys vs. Finn Balor