Roman Reigns Defeats Jacob Fatu In WWE Clash In Italy Main Event

Roman Reigns successfully retained the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in the main event of WWE Clash In Italy, defeating Jacob Fatu in a brutal Tribal Combat encounter that capped off the company's first-ever Premium Live Event in the country.

Ahead of the match, the broadcast panel of Joe Tessitore, Paul Rosenberg and Big E discussed the stakes of the championship showdown while also promoting the upcoming post-show, where the brackets for the 2026 King and Queen of the Ring tournaments were set to be revealed.

A video package recapping the rivalry between Reigns and Fatu aired before both competitors made their entrances. After the introductions were completed, the bell rang and the highly anticipated clash was underway.

The match quickly spilled beyond the ring as both men traded heavy strikes and used the environment to their advantage. Fatu gained an early edge with a suicide dive and several impactful attacks around ringside, sending the champion crashing into barricades and various structures throughout the arena.

The action continued at a relentless pace as weapons entered the contest. Tables and steel ring steps became part of the battle, with both competitors dishing out significant punishment. Reigns managed to regain momentum with a Drive-By at ringside, but Fatu continued to press forward with his trademark power offense.

Back inside the ring, Fatu delivered a string of offensive attacks, including a senton, splash and running hip attack. Reigns responded with a Superman Punch that nearly ended the contest, though Fatu kicked out and remained in the fight.

The challenger later locked in the Tongan Death Grip and appeared to be closing in on victory. Reigns weathered the storm, however, and continued battling back as the two exchanged momentum during the closing stages of the match.

Ultimately, Reigns found the opening he needed, connecting with multiple Spears to finally put Fatu away and secure the pinfall victory.

Following the match, The Usos came to the ring and placed the Ula Fala around Reigns' neck as the champion celebrated his successful title defense. Reigns then turned his attention to Solo Sikoa and The MFTs, who were watching from ringside, making it clear that they were next in line for confrontation.

As the show came to a close, Fatu stared down Sikoa and The MFTs before leaving ringside, adding another layer of intrigue to the ongoing Bloodline-related tensions. Commentary noted that Fatu is expected to acknowledge Reigns as his Tribal Chief on Monday Night Raw in Turin.

Roman Reigns still remains the biggest star in all of professional wrestling.



Look at this atmosphere and reception for The OTC. 🔥 #WWEClash pic.twitter.com/NS56bXrCpF , PW Chronicle (@_PWChronicle) May 31, 2026

With the victory, Roman Reigns remains WWE World Heavyweight Champion and leaves Italy with both his championship and status as Tribal Chief intact.