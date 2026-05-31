×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News WNS Stats Navigate up
RSS Feed

Sol Ruca Wins WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship At Clash In Italy

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 31, 2026
Sol Ruca Wins WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship At Clash In Italy

Sol Ruca captured the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship in a breakout performance at WWE Clash In Italy, defeating Becky Lynch in one of the biggest victories of her career.

The championship bout took place during the co main event of the premium live event and marked one of the toughest title defenses of Lynch's reign. Entering the match as the underdog, Ruca showed no signs of intimidation against the veteran champion, matching Lynch's experience with a combination of athleticism, resilience and creativity throughout the contest.

Lynch attempted to control the pace early and frequently looked for ways to gain an advantage, even arguing with referee Jessika Carr before the match had properly settled into rhythm. Despite the champion's efforts, Ruca repeatedly fought back, impressing the crowd with a series of high impact maneuvers including a standing moonsault, a German suplex and several near falls that brought her close to victory.

As the match progressed, both competitors exchanged submission attempts and momentum swings. Lynch connected with some of her trademark offense and appeared to have the challenger beaten on multiple occasions, but Ruca consistently found a way to stay in the fight.

The closing moments proved dramatic as both women traded signature moves and near falls. Lynch delivered a Manhandle Slam and looked poised to retain her championship, but Ruca refused to stay down. The challenger then stunned the champion by countering another Manhandle Slam attempt and springing off the middle rope into a perfectly executed Sol Snatcher.

The move connected cleanly and allowed Ruca to score the decisive three count, ending Lynch's reign and securing her first championship on WWE's main roster.

With the victory, Sol Ruca leaves Clash In Italy as the new WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion, marking a major milestone in her rapidly growing WWE career.


If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.



↠ FOLLOW WNS ON INSTA ↞

⚡ Have Your Say...

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

AEW Collisi⁠on

Youngstown, Ohio

Jun. 6th 2026

#collision

AEW Dynamite

Cincinnati, Ohio

Jun. 10th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Cincinnati, Ohio

Jun. 11th 2026

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Providence, Rhode Island

Jun. 12th 2026

#smackdown

WWE Monday Night RA​W

Baltimore, Maryland

Jun. 15th 2026

#raw

AEW Dynamite

Sugar Land, Texas

Jun. 17th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Sugar Land, Texas

Jun. 17th 2026

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Kansas City, Missouri

Jun. 19th 2026

#smackdown

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy