Sol Ruca Wins WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship At Clash In Italy

Sol Ruca captured the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship in a breakout performance at WWE Clash In Italy, defeating Becky Lynch in one of the biggest victories of her career.

The championship bout took place during the co main event of the premium live event and marked one of the toughest title defenses of Lynch's reign. Entering the match as the underdog, Ruca showed no signs of intimidation against the veteran champion, matching Lynch's experience with a combination of athleticism, resilience and creativity throughout the contest.

Lynch attempted to control the pace early and frequently looked for ways to gain an advantage, even arguing with referee Jessika Carr before the match had properly settled into rhythm. Despite the champion's efforts, Ruca repeatedly fought back, impressing the crowd with a series of high impact maneuvers including a standing moonsault, a German suplex and several near falls that brought her close to victory.

As the match progressed, both competitors exchanged submission attempts and momentum swings. Lynch connected with some of her trademark offense and appeared to have the challenger beaten on multiple occasions, but Ruca consistently found a way to stay in the fight.

The closing moments proved dramatic as both women traded signature moves and near falls. Lynch delivered a Manhandle Slam and looked poised to retain her championship, but Ruca refused to stay down. The challenger then stunned the champion by countering another Manhandle Slam attempt and springing off the middle rope into a perfectly executed Sol Snatcher.

The move connected cleanly and allowed Ruca to score the decisive three count, ending Lynch's reign and securing her first championship on WWE's main roster.

With the victory, Sol Ruca leaves Clash In Italy as the new WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion, marking a major milestone in her rapidly growing WWE career.